More than 85 international and regional organizations and global institutions are participating in the 11th session of the World Government Summit, which will be held in Dubai from February 12 to 14, under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future,” making the summit the most prominent global gathering and the most important event for international organizations. During the World Government Summit, international and regional organizations will review the most prominent current and future global challenges and the best solutions to ensure a more developed, prosperous and secure future in various sectors.

27 heads of international and regional organizations will speak in key sessions during the World Government Summit activities, to anticipate a wide range of future opportunities and directions, across six main themes, including: enhancing the pace of growth and change for effective governments, artificial intelligence and new future horizons, the new vision for development and future economies, and the future. Education and aspirations for tomorrow's societies, sustainability and new global transformations, as well as urbanization and global health priorities.

Among the most prominent heads of international and regional organizations who spoke at the World Government Summit were the President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, the Founder and President of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab, the Director General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristina Georgieva, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Secretary-General of the International Monetary Fund. The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al-Ghais, and the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The list of speakers also includes the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the International Finance Corporation, Mokhtar Diop, the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund, Dr. Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Turki, the Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Matthias Cormann, and the Director-General of the Arab Monetary Fund, Dr. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Qu Dongyu, and the Director of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, in addition to the participation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Renewable Energy Agency and other organizations.

Specialized forums

The World Government Summit hosts 15 global forums, a number of which are organized in partnership with international and regional organizations, including the World Health Forum, which discusses the great interrelationship between rapid urban development and global health priorities, especially with the unprecedented transformations the world is witnessing, in addition to the Public Finance Forum for Arab Countries. Which witnesses extensive discussions on the importance of supporting the energy sector and community security networks, in addition to the Advanced Industry and Technology Forum, which discusses ways of advanced industrial developments and explores emerging trends and revolutionary technologies and their impacts across sectors, and other forums.

The World Government Summit Foundation is keen to strengthen cooperation with international and regional organizations, as the Foundation’s delegation recently conducted a tour to a number of global capitals, in preparation for the current session of the Summit, during which a series of high-level meetings and bilateral meetings were held with leaders of a number of organizations, to discuss Ways to expand the horizons of existing partnerships between the Summit and these organizations.

The current session of the World Government Summit will witness the participation of heads of state and government, 120 government delegations, a number of Nobel Prize-winning scientists, and an elite group of thought leaders and global experts, in the presence of more than 4,000 participants. 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions will be held, in which 200 international figures, including presidents and ministers, will speak. Experts, thinkers and future makers, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions in the presence of more than 300 ministers.

