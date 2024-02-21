Essam Al Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

On Thursday, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club is organizing its ninth race ceremony on the season’s agenda, which is held on the grass track, with the participation of an elite group of purebred Arabian and hybrid horses, competing over six rounds, and awarding the winners prizes amounting to 470,000 dirhams.

The fifth half was allocated for a distance of 2,200 metres, with a total prize pool of 70,000 dirhams, sponsored by the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, for the title of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup for the owners of private stables, and the most prominent candidates were “Al Baher”, “Free Bird”, and “Harut”. .

“Kombat Hippolyte” leads the nominations for the first half for the 1,600-meter distance, designated for beginner purebred Arabian horses, with a total prize pool of 80,000 dirhams, and is competed with by “Amjad Al-Ezz” and the filly “Njoud.”

The second half, for a distance of 1,200 meters, dedicated to purebred Arabian horses, with a total prize pool of 80,000 dirhams, will be the stage for an equal match between “Asmaa Al Wathba”, “Farah”, and “Al Laith”.

The novice purebred Arabian horses seek to achieve their first victory when they take on the challenge of the third round, for a distance of 2,200 metres, with a total prize pool of 80,000 dirhams, including “Bilal du Monlo”, “Murtajaz Al-Sham”, and “Aziza”.

The horse “Tajer” seeks to return to the podium, when he competes in the fourth round challenge for a distance of 2200 metres, with a total prize pool of 80 thousand dirhams, allocated to purebred Arabian horses “Produced by the Emirates”, and competing with him is “Miqat” and “Mushir Al Wathba”.

The ceremony concludes with the sixth round, for a distance of 2,400 metres, with a total prize pool of 80,000 dirhams, allocated to purebred hybrid horses, with “Lost Gold”, “Ali Kifi”, and “One World” topping the nominations.

With the arrival of the racing season in the country to mid-February, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum leads the owners’ championship with 30 wins, second place 21 times, third place 8 times, and fourth place 14 times, out of a total of 111 entries, or 27%.

Michael Costa, trainer of Jebel Ali Stables, leads the trainers' championship with the same score and percentage of victories as the horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

With talk of championships increasing, and with the race for the title of champion jockeys not over, the results have increased the heat of the race with Connor Beasley leading with 35 wins, amid the chase for Taj O’Shea with 28 wins.