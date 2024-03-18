Genoa – Two million euros in damages. This is what the Municipality of Cogoleto to Enel distribution for the huge fire that broke out in March 2019 which disintegrated 85 hectares of forest in the far west of the province of Genoa. The trial, which began a few weeks ago, was postponed precisely for this reason allow negotiation which could lead all the civil parties (in addition to the coastal town there are Aspi and about twenty private individuals) to withdraw the constitution, thus easing the position of the 9 defendants on trial.

Among them, accused of negligent fire and attack on the safety of electricity systems, there are 5 managers of Enel distribution. If the company does not accept the proposal, one may be ordered expert opinion to quantify the damages which, according to the mayor of Cogoleto Paolo Bruzzone and the lawyer Fabio Panariello who protects the interests of the coastal municipality, could be much higher.

According to the prosecution the fire was caused by failure to prune trees and mow greenery in the area around a high voltage pylon. A tree that had broken at the base due to the continuous contact of the conductors and its branches pushed by the wind and resting on the power cables had severed some of the conductor cables. According to the investigators, the E-Distribuzione company should have kept the area clean with pruning and mowing interventions. Works that had been entrusted to a company which in turn had subcontracted them to another company. Following the fire, 47 people were displaced and two houses were completely destroyed, the A10 motorway was closed for hours and the schools in Cogoleto were closed for two days.