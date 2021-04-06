The director of Al-Haraj Auto Market in Sharjah, Saeed Matar Al-Suwaidi, confirmed that the phenomenon of the spread of street vendors (brokers) has receded during the crisis of “Corona” as a result of the inspection tours made by the specialized market committees, and the request for identification cards for workers in the market fairs, and taking effective measures for unlicensed workers Indicating that the percentage of violations in the market in general, since the beginning of the pandemic until now, has decreased by 85%, due to the keenness of the Forestry Market administration to provide the best services according to the highest standards, all of which are in the interest of merchants from the owners of exhibitions and dealers from the public.

He explained to «Emirates Today» the implementation of many measures that would improve the position of the market and provide an ideal experience for exhibition owners and visitors, pointing out that the most important current violations are not adhering to official working hours, throwing waste in places other than those designated for it, and trading and selling cars outside the scope of the exhibition. Parking at the visitors’ parking.

This came in response to remarks and complaints renewed by the owners of caravans and showrooms in the Haraj market, which centered around the return of the phenomenon of “brokers”, which affects the sales of exhibitions.

Al-Suwaidi said that there are 90% of the representatives in the market possess valid regular cards to practice the activities of buying and selling cars, and 10% are under renewal procedures, pointing to the procedures followed in case violators of the sales system followed in the market are caught, as the exhibition is notified for the first time. Repetition Actions are taken according to market laws and regulations.

He stated that the market occupancy rate reached 99%, indicating that there are 412 car showrooms, including 118 caravans, car accessories shops, restaurants and various commercial stores, indicating that the market administration has defined the scope of work for the representative and the party that follows it, in order to organize the sale and purchase process in the market. And assisting the members of the inspection committees to know the street vendors, to transfer them to the concerned authorities, and to work to undermine the phenomenon of illegal buying and selling.





