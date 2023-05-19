More than 3,000 people have been displaced this week in central Nigeria due to clashes still going on Thursday afternoon between farmers and livestock keepers that left at least 85 people dead, according to authorities and local sources.
On the night of Monday to Tuesday, several villages in the “Mang” region of the plateau state were attacked by gunmen, after two weeks of tensions resulting from the killing of a farmer, followed by reprisals between local groups.
“The bodies of 85 people were found… and 57 injured people were taken to hospital,” said Joseph Guangkat, the deputy of these villages.
Another MP confirmed this outcome.
On Thursday morning, the police confirmed the deployment of security forces and the return of calm. However, local sources, in addition to a deputy in the local parliament of al-Hadba state, confirmed that the clashes continued in the afternoon.
“At the time I’m talking to you, villages are still under attack (…) Until two hours ago, there was shooting and people were running away,” said local MP Solomon Marin.
The northwestern and central regions of Nigeria are experiencing disputes over land and water use between farming and pastoralist communities.
A series of killings, followed by reprisals, led to the widespread crime of gang attacks on specific villages.
Nigeria’s Emergency Management Agency (NIMA) reported that thousands have been displaced and more than 700 homes have been damaged or destroyed since the clashes began.
“We have a total of 3,683 displaced people,” said Eugene Nilong, the agency’s regional coordinator, stressing that humanitarian assistance is in the process of arriving.
For years, fierce competition over natural resources has been going on between nomadic cattle breeders and sedentary farmers in central and northwest Nigeria who accuse them of encroaching on their land.
Climate change and the population explosion in this country of 215 million people have led to a serious security crisis, from attacks by heavily armed bandits and reprisals between communities.
