Tragedy in Yemen. 85 people have died and around 300 have been injured in a stampede unleashed in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, during a charity distribution of money. As the Houthi rebel authorities that control part of the country reported to the AFP agency on Wednesday, on the eve of the End of Fasting Festival of the month of Ramadan, hundreds of people gathered at a school in the city to receive cash aid of 5,000 Yemeni rials (about 8 dollars).

The poorest nation on the Arabian peninsula is battered by a long-running war pitting Iran-backed Houthi rebels against a government backed by a Saudi-led military coalition. As a result of this situation, the country suffers a serious food and economic crisis. More than eight years of civil war that have caused, according to the UN, one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in the world.

The desperate population flocked to the distribution of money in the Bad Al-Yemen neighborhood, the old part of the capital, summoned by several merchants. A video broadcast by Houthi Al Masirah television shows a crowd of people, huddled together, with people trying to climb over the rest to get out of the crush. Many had their mouths and faces covered by the hands of others and the rest of their bodies swallowed up in the dense crowd, according to this recording. Armed fighters in military attire, as well as aid workers, yelled at them to back off. It was in vain. The crowd gathered in a narrow street that led to the entrance of the school and once the doors were opened, people rushed to a staircase that led to the courtyard where the distribution took place.

“There are women and children among the dead,” a medical source said, under anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press. The ministry noted that the event occurred “during a random distribution of money by some merchants.” The head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohamed Ali al-Huthi, claimed that the “crowd” caused the stampede. However, witnesses to the avalanche said that it was shots that caused people to run frightened and the fatal outcome was triggered. A committee has been formed to investigate the facts, and for the moment, a local government Security officer confirmed that three people – all of them responsible for the charitable action – have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the accident.

Conflict since 2014



The wounded were distributed in various hospitals in the city. After the incident, the families of those affected rushed to the hospitals, but many could not enter because there were high officials visiting the victims and the security forces prevented their passage.

To the devastation caused by the war that the country is suffering, this tragic event is now added. The conflict began in 2014 when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital. A year later, a Saudi-led coalition stepped in to back the internationally recognized government. Fighting has dropped significantly since the UN managed to hammer out a six-month truce last year. The calm remains despite the fact that the pact expired in October. Yet more than two-thirds of its population lives below the poverty line, according to the UN, even government employees in rebel-held areas have not received their civil servant salaries for years. In addition, 21.7 million people, which is equivalent to two thirds of the population, need humanitarian assistance this year, according to the United Nations.