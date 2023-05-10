In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved a budget of 85.4 billion dirhams to develop housing and integrated community neighborhoods. It will provide approximately 76,000 homes and residential lands within five years.

These projects include integrated service, community and entertainment facilities, including the construction and development of many mosques, schools, public parks and green spaces, to provide the highest sustainable standards for serving citizens and creating appropriate conditions to ensure stability and family well-being throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

• The projects include integrated service, community and entertainment facilities that include the construction and development of mosques, schools and parks.