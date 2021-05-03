The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia over the past day has increased by 8489. On Monday, May 3, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection reports in its Telegram-channel.

Thus, the total number of infected people in 85 regions reached 4,831,744.

Most cases were recorded in Moscow – 2635 new cases of COVID-19 are known there. St. Petersburg (704) and Moscow Region (641) are also leaders in the daily increase in morbidity. The lowest growth rates were recorded in Tuva (3), Altai (3) and Magadan region (3).

Over the past 24 hours, 336 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. According to the operational headquarters, during the pandemic, 111 198 people died with a confirmed diagnosis.

At the same time, it is known that the number of discharged patients increased by 6367 per day. Over the entire period, 4,450,289 patients have recovered.