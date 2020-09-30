In Russia, 8481 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded per day in 84 regions of the country. This number was named by the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel.

Most of the new infections were detected in Moscow (2308), St. Petersburg (276) and the Moscow region (222). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (16), Chechnya (4) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (2). During the day, 177 deaths were recorded, 5858 people recovered.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,176,286 cases of coronavirus in 85 regions, 20,722 deaths and 958,257 cases of recovery have been detected in Russia.

On September 30, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that out of eight federal districts, six did not have significant changes in coronavirus, so there was no reason to introduce special restrictions. She called for stricter monitoring of citizens’ observance of the mask regime in public places.