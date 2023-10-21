The number of families benefiting from social support in Abu Dhabi has reached 8,434 families since the launch of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority in 2019, according to statistics issued by the Authority, while the number of currently beneficiaries of support has reached about 29 thousand people, constituting 4,475 beneficiary families. The Authority has also enabled 964 beneficiaries to Obtaining permanent job opportunities, and helped 438 members of beneficiary families to complete the general education program, in addition to providing specialized training opportunities for 760 citizens, in cooperation with its strategic partners.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority looks forward to empowering and supporting beneficiaries to achieve living stability and financial independence for themselves and their families, and to be productive and active in their society by engaging in the labor market, through training and development programs and job opportunities that the Authority seeks to provide through the integration of its efforts with its effective strategic system of partners. In the government and private sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Authority confirmed that it covers an important and major part of the social safety network in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by providing financial support to national families, until they are qualified and trained to engage in the labor market, by establishing a system of strategic partnerships with various parties in all sectors, to create training programs and job opportunities for capable beneficiary individuals. On work.

The Authority implements three main programs for support, empowerment and financial guidance, including the Abu Dhabi Social Support Programme, which provides support to low-income national families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi that hold a family book issued by it, and the Empowerment Program to encourage qualified and capable beneficiaries to enter the labor market, in addition to the Empowerment Programme. Financial guidance, to enhance the style of financial management and sound financial planning, for beneficiaries of support to face their financial responsibilities efficiently, protect them from debt and its repercussions, as well as provide them with skills to rationalize spending.

The support line for the family is calculated according to the number of its members, and based on the allocations for each individual, where an amount of 7,450 dirhams is allocated to the head of the family per month, an amount of 3,725 dirhams is allocated to the head of the family, and an amount of 2,235 dirhams is allocated to each family member aged 14 years or older. Benefiting from the support system, the total income of a limited-income national family is calculated taking into account all the incomes of its members, according to the fixed income, wealth, and social benefits that each family member receives, where the income received in exchange for a certain job or job is calculated, and the total income received in exchange for Renting or licensing, benefits and social assistance.

