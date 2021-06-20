D.he health authorities in Germany reported 842 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Sunday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:02 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 1489 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Sunday morning as a nationwide 8.8. The day before it was 9.3, in the previous week it was 17.3.

According to the information, 16 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 18 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,721 since the beginning of the pandemic. 981 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized.

The RKI gave the number of people recovered at 3,603. 000 on. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 90,385.

According to the RKI, the nationwide seven-day R-value on Saturday evening was 0.69; the day before it was 0.70. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 69 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.