Data issued by the Ministry of Community Development showed that the number of marriage grant applications that fulfill the conditions, which have been disbursed since 1992, reached 84,044 grants, each with a value of 70,000 dirhams.

The ministry views the increase in the number of marriage grant recipients as an indicator of the increase in the percentage of male citizens marrying, as the conditions of the grant stipulate that both spouses be citizens.

Last year, the largest number of grants provided to those entitled to it was disbursed since the launch of the service in 1992, according to the ministry, which at the time announced the disbursement of 190 million and 890 thousand dirhams of marriage grants, from which 2,727 citizens who are about to marry during the past year benefited, an increase of more than 11 % over the previous year, when 171 million and 360 thousand dirhams were spent, benefiting 2448 citizens.

The ministry’s data, which “Emirates Today” viewed an electronic copy of, revealed that the number of applications submitted for a marriage grant this year reached 683, bringing the number of applications submitted since the service was activated to 86,116, of which 84,044 were approved. request of her.

The marriage grant is one of the ministry’s initiatives aimed at empowering young people and helping them build families based on firm foundations to provide and achieve social well-being for Emiratis.

The value of the grant shall be disbursed in one payment to the beneficiary, in case he fulfills its conditions.

8 Conditions for a Marriage Grant

1. The spouses must be citizens of the country.

2. The husband’s age shall not be less than 21 years, and the wife’s age at least 18 years at the time of the marriage contract.

3. That the husband has a limited income, is unable to support the marriage, and not be a beneficiary of social assistance.

4. The husband’s net monthly income should not exceed 25 thousand dirhams, after deducting the retirement allowance and housing allowance, if any.

5. The grant application must be submitted within a period not exceeding six months from the date of the marriage contract.

6. That the grant applicant and his wife commit themselves to attending the awareness courses and lectures organized by the Ministry within one year from the date of applying for the marriage grant.

7. The grant applicant completes the required documents and papers within a period not exceeding three months from the date of submitting the application.

8. The applicant should not have benefited from a financial marriage grant at any time before, or benefited from any other grant in the state, or participated in any group wedding.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

