Can you guess where this story took place?

Good! Because indeed. With the above title you can actually only think of one Dutch province. North Brabant. Where it is always fun and where you will never find an empty glass. Dutch traffic rules also apply in this province, even though not every Brabander realizes this.

This is how an 84-year-old man lived in his own Efteling world. Until the police got involved. Through his own fault. Easter Monday was very nice for the man who actually comes from Rotterdam. In Sprang-Capelle he left the road and could no longer drive up under his own power.

Homemade driver's license

The police arrived on the scene. During a check it turned out that the man did not have a valid driver's license. He did have a driver's license, but he had made it himself. Very creative of course, but even on April 1 the officers couldn't laugh about it yesterday. He also appeared to be under the influence. The police do not elaborate on what it was and only talk about 'prohibited substances'.

It's another one of those stories where a person with an invalid driver's license continues to drive until something goes wrong. There are hardly any traffic controls, so an invalid driver's license will get you a long way in this country. Only when things go wrong do people realize how stupid it is: no insurance will help you in the event of a traffic accident and if there is damage and/or injury to another party, the misery is complete. In short, cobbling together a driver's license yourself at the kitchen table is never a good idea.

Not the first time under the influence

The system showed that the man had been caught driving under the influence before. Reason for the police to tackle this 84-year-old man a little harder. His car has been seized. It will be decided later what to do with the vehicle. Furthermore, the man has a police report on his pants.

Once at business, the old man will also think to himself that this was not entirely smart. Normally I would say we'll drink one. Let's not do that in this case.

