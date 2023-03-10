The Ajman Transport Authority revealed that the number of users of public transport lines departing from the main station since its opening at the end of 2021 amounted to 83,526 users, as the main station is one of the investment projects of the Ajman Transport Authority, which targets many public groups, and the station provides many services. task for travelers.

The Director General of the Transport Authority in Ajman, Omar Muhammad Lootah, said that the station is an important destination for travelers in the Emirate of Ajman, as the authority provides direct flights to the country’s important airports, including Sharjah International Airport and Dubai Airport, in order to facilitate the arrival of travelers quickly and comfortably.

He added that there is an Emirates Airlines office, which works around the clock to clear travel procedures for residents of the Emirate of Ajman and the Northern Emirates, and this office works to clear all travel procedures and hand over bags before going to the airport.

And he indicated that international land transport services and transportation of pilgrims are also available through the transport companies present at the station, including the exclusive agent of the Saudi Transport Company “SAPTCO”, which in turn provides daily trips to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Omani Transport Company Al-Khanjari for transporting passengers by buses, in addition to the Levant Company and the Company. The goal is to transport passengers by bus