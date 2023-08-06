A recent study conducted by the Sharjah Private Education Authority, in cooperation with the Sharjah Education Academy, revealed that the emirate’s schools have about 32,000 vacant seats, and the capacity utilization rate is 84%, indicating that the used capacity rate is calculated, which represents the percentage of seats used in schools. By dividing enrollment by the maximum capacity to provide an indicator of the capacity in schools.

The authority stated that the current absorptive capacity, which falls within optimal utilization levels, ranges between 80 and 90% for primary and secondary education, and allows schools to meet additional demand in the short term, and maintains the flexibility necessary to rearrange student schedules, while Indian curriculum schools have a utilization rate. high, but it has 30% of the unused seats. In American curriculum schools, the number of unused seats is a quarter of the percentage, followed by British curriculum and ministerial curriculum schools with 17% and 15% respectively.

According to the study, it is estimated that the number of school enrollments in the Emirates will increase from 1.3 million in 2021 to 1.5 million in 2028, according to the United Nations Population Projections 2023, pointing out that at the present time residents constitute a large number in the Emirate of Sharjah, estimated at 88%. The basis for preferring international curricula, and the strategy of the Sharjah Private Education Authority is based on four strategic priorities, represented in enhancing the quality of life of the educational community, enhancing confidence in the quality of education, promoting a culture of innovation, creativity and continuous learning, and encouraging Sharjah’s competitiveness in the education sector.

The study pointed out that the ratio of students to teachers in private schools in the emirate is less than 18 to 1; In 2021/2022, 11,902 teachers were employed in 122 private schools in the emirate, and the percentage of the educational workforce from residents reached 98%, explaining that the ratios of students to teachers are low in high-priced schools, whose tuition fees exceed 50 thousand dirhams annually, while higher The student-to-teacher ratio is in Indian curriculum schools, closely followed by schools offering the ministerial curriculum.

The authority stated that Sharjah witnessed, during the past decade, a steady growth in the number of private schools, as the number of private schools increased from 94 schools in 2013/2014 to 130 schools in 2022/23.

The number of students currently enrolled in 130 schools is about 185,000 students. It revealed that the percentage of public schools in Sharjah decreased from 92% in 2009/2010 to 49% in 2018/2019, as private schools in the emirate follow 10 different curricula, with the majority of schools using the British curriculum or the International Baccalaureate, the American curriculum, the Indian curriculum, and the ministerial curriculum.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority indicated that between 2017 and 2022, the number of American and British curriculum/International Baccalaureate schools increased at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5%.