The UAE government revealed that the percentage of vaccinated people reached 71% of the total population of the country, while the percentage of those infected with the “Covid-19” virus from those who were vaccinated reached 16%, and those who were not vaccinated 84%, and attributed the increase in deaths in the country during the past week, compared to the previous week, To the spread of viral mutations, and the failure to adhere to preventive measures.

In detail, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed during a special media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus in the country (Covid-19), and to respond to inquiries about vaccines, that the UAE maintains the first place in the world in The rate of doses distributed per 100 people, and the national vaccination campaign in the country is still achieving its goals, noting that the total doses that have been provided to date have reached more than 15 million doses, while the rate of vaccine distribution reached 152.41 doses per 100 people, while the number of examinations reached More than 15 million examinations, which is an achievement to be reckoned with for the country that confirms, day after day, that it is one of the most important successful global models in limiting the spread of the crisis.

Al-Hosani stressed that the “Covid-19” vaccine has proven effective in reducing infection rates, not preventing it completely, and vaccines have proven successful in reducing admission rates to hospitals and intensive care, and reducing the death rate, and she reiterated the importance of taking the vaccine, to protect society from complications resulting from Virus infection.

Al Hosani said: “The vaccine was provided to more than 71% of the total population of the country, which represents 91.8% of the eligible category, but the percentage of those infected with the virus from the vaccinated was 16%, while the percentage of those who were not vaccinated reached 84%, and the percentage of infected vaccinators did not exceed Those who were admitted to the hospital more than 11%, while the percentage of those who were not vaccinated was 89%, indicating that these rates were also clear in the cases admitted to intensive care, where the highest percentage of those who were not vaccinated was 92%, while the percentage of vaccinated 8%.”

She attributed the high number of deaths in the country during the past week, compared to the previous week, to the spread of viral mutations, lack of commitment to preventive measures, in addition to reluctance to take vaccinations, and most of the deaths were for unvaccinated people, reaching 94%, while the percentage of vaccinated people was 6. %.

Al-Hosani indicated that the presence of many variables in the pandemic requires updating and reviewing the existing procedures periodically, keeping pace with these changes and realizing the importance of adhering to the recommendations and health measures necessary to overcome the pandemic. “With all of our cooperation and commitment, we can make a difference.”

She pointed to the increase in talk about the “delta mutant” and concern about it due to the rapid spread of it, compared with the previous ones, as international studies indicate that the transmissibility of the delta mutant has increased by about 40-60%, in addition to the recent data received by the health authorities in the country, from Some countries indicate that the risk of hospitalization doubles after infection with the delta mutant, compared to the alpha mutant, especially for those who suffer from other health conditions.

She pointed out that the mutated strains are a copy of the virus that includes a group of genetic mutations, which is expected for corona viruses for years, and a large number of mutations have been recorded for the SARS Cove-2 virus that causes “Covid-19”, most of which did not cause a change in the properties of the virus. And it is not dangerous, but there are a few detected mutations that have caused a change in some characteristics of the virus, including increasing the speed of transmission, changing the severity of the disease associated with it, or affecting the performance of vaccines, therapeutic drugs or diagnostic tools.

Al Hosani said: “Based on the genetic investigation system for strains in the country, we find that the most common strain is the beta strain with 39.2%, followed by the delta with 33.9%, and finally the alpha strain with 11.3%, and we stress the importance of taking the supporting dose at the present time, to enhance the body’s immunity And raising the rate of antibodies that increase resistance to the virus,” stressing the importance of the supporting dose for the elderly and those with chronic diseases, with everyone adhering to precautionary measures.

Al-Hosani warned that some people take more doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine than recommended, which contradicts the opinion of doctors, which may expose them to unwanted health complications, so we advise everyone to adhere to the opinion of the treating doctor, in order to ensure their health and safety, stressing that Committing and continuing to follow the precautionary measures issued by the concerned authorities will be enough to turn the page on this pandemic.

Tips for travelers

Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, gave guidance advice to help plan travel and spend vacations, especially with the end of the school year, which included making sure that the second dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine was completed, and taking the supporting dose for people who completed More than six months after the second dose, to raise the rate of immunity and resistance to the disease, and advised those who did not receive the vaccine, or those who did not complete the doses, not to travel for fear of further exposure to the disease and its complications.

She said: “Within the framework of travel planning, the health situation in the country you wish to travel to, and to ensure the stability of (Covid-19) cases, should be reviewed, in order to avoid any emergency precautionary measures or curfews that may be imposed by some countries if the health situation worsens in them, With the need to avoid crowded places and adhere to wearing masks and physical distancing, regardless of the procedures applied in countries.”

Al-Hosn app

The official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the Al Hosn application is currently working efficiently and effectively as usual, and all users can obtain the results of PCR nasal swab tests, blood test using laser DPI technology, and vaccination status through the application.

She indicated that the concerned authorities have taken all necessary measures, especially with regard to technical solutions at the highest level, to ensure the effectiveness of the application at all times, within the framework of efforts to protect public health and safety in the face of the pandemic.

Al-Hosani explained that the responsibility for the appearance of the results of the examinations and the status of vaccination is primarily related to the concerned health care facility that provides the service, which is concerned with communicating with Al-Hosn and providing it with data on examinations and vaccination, and in the event that the result of the swab or vaccination does not appear in the application, the user must contact the examination center For follow-up purposes, health facilities will coordinate with the Al-Hosn application in this regard, to provide it with data.

She pointed out the need for all users to update their identity data to ensure optimal use of the Al-Hosn application, pointing out that the concerned authorities have updated the application’s call center, and users can communicate with the application team via the toll-free number 8004676.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

