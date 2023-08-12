Of the 122 thousand establishments present in the country, 103 thousand are micro and small companies; data are from Sebrae

Most (84%) of pharmacies in Brazil are small businesses. In total, there are 122 thousand businesses in the segment, of which around 102.5 thousand are micro and small companies. The data are from a survey carried out by Sebrae based on data from the IRS.

The city with the most establishments such as small businesses is São Paulo, with 4,500. Then there are Rio de Janeiro (3,600) and Brasília (2,100). When comparing by region, the Southeast leads the ranking. Read:

Southeast: 37,110 pharmacies;

North East: 31,601;

South: 14,327;

Midwest: 10,389;

North: 9,131.

In the 1st half of 2023, Brazil recorded the opening of 4,000 new pharmacies. The value is lower than those recorded in the previous 2 years, post-covid. The survey indicated that the biggest growth in the number of stores took place during the pandemic. There were 5,800 in the 1st half of 2021, compared to 5,300 in the same period of the following year.



Reproduction/Sebrae

As with the number of active stores, the cities with the most new establishments were Rio de Janeiro (173), São Paulo (111) and Brasília (96).

“The segment was already one of the fastest growing in the country, which generated more income and revenue before the pandemic. After that, this sector did not stop growing, as no one stopped buying medicine during this period”said Sebrae’s manager of the Health and Welfare segment, Flávio Barros.