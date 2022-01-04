Iran shot down the passenger plane in January 2020. All 176 people on board died, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada..

The six families have filed a civil lawsuit against Iran and other officials that the families say are responsible for the incident.

The families’ attorney, Mark Arnold, said his team would seek to seize Iranian assets inside and outside Canada. He added that Iran owns oil tankers in other countries, and that his team will seek to confiscate everything that can be confiscated to pay the families’ dues.

Judge Edward Bilobaba issued the decision of the Ontario Supreme Court of Justice on December 31, and Arnold announced it on Monday.

A report prepared by a Canadian special criminal investigation team in mid-2021 accused Iran of incompetence and recklessness in the incident of shooting down a Ukrainian airliner. Iran criticized the report, calling it “highly politicized”.“.

The report said that although the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 was not intentional, this does not absolve Iranian officials of responsibility..

Iran had admitted that it shot down the plane shortly after it took off from Tehran in January 2020, and attributed it to a “catastrophic mistake” by forces that were on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.