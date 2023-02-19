Bloomberg: Uranium enriched to record 84% found in Iran

International observers in Iran last week found uranium enriched up to 84 percent. This is reported Bloomberg with reference to diplomatic sources.

It is noted that 84% uranium is just below the level required to create a nuclear weapon.

According to the agency, representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were interested in this information. The department is trying to find out how the country managed to bring uranium enrichment to record levels in such a short time.

Bloomberg clarifies that experts will have to determine whether Iran enriched uranium, or whether such a concentration became an “unintentional accumulation” in gas centrifuges used to separate isotopes.

Earlier it was reported that the export of Russian nuclear fuel and nuclear technology soared in 2022 by 20 percent, excluding the supply of nuclear fuel to countries under sanctions, such as Iran.