“Yalla Group Limited” achieved revenues of 839.1 million dirhams during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022, according to the financial results issued today by the company.

The Yalla Group witnessed a growth in third-quarter revenues amounting to AED 294 million, an increase of more than 12.3% compared to the same period last year, which reflects the strong financial performance of the group and its ability to achieve record profits as a result of the continued momentum in its business.

The company’s net profit in the third quarter was about 89.7 million dirhams, while the non-GAAP net margin remained exceptionally high at 36.7%, highlighting the company’s strong ability to generate income and disciplined spending.

The average number of monthly active users increased by 19.1% to 30.9 million dirhams in the third quarter of this year, compared to 25.9 million during the third quarter of last year.

On the other hand, the number of subscribers to paid services increased by 50.3% to 11.5 million users, compared to 7.7 million users during the same period last year.

Tao Yang, founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Yalla” Group Ltd., said that the financial results reflect the strong financial position of the group and the success of its strategic plan to enhance its financial performance, develop its services and expand its user base.

He added: “During the third quarter of this year, the company continued to enhance its product portfolio, by introducing new features and features that motivate users to interact with applications and entertainment platforms more, which was positively reflected in an increase in the average number of active monthly users, and thus an increase in the number of subscribed users. with paid services.

For his part, Saifi Ismail, Group Chairman, said that the financial results achieved by the company came thanks to its adoption of a work approach based on innovation and clear future planning, stressing the commitment of Yalla to continue working to enhance the user experience by offering new services and products that meet the aspirations of customers of different cultures. .