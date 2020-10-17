The number of active cases of corona virus in the country has come down to 8 lakh for the first time in one and a half months. In the last 24 hours, 62,212 new corona cases have been registered, while 70,816 patients have also been cured. However 837 patients lost their lives too. The total number of corona infected in the country has reached beyond 74 lakh 32 thousand.

Read full news- https://bit.ly/31f6JfY

Police has arrested two more accused in UP’s Ballia firing case. One of these accused is the brother of the BJP leader. At the same time, five other people are being questioned in custody. The main accused Dhirendra has declared himself innocent. He is still out of police custody.

Read full news- https://bit.ly/31h5YTI

Shoaib Aftab of Odisha has created history by topping the neet. Shoaib has scored 720 out of 720. He is the first member of his family to become a doctor after studying medicine. He has given credit for his success to his parents.

Read full news- https://bit.ly/3o1Hacb

According to sources, the Congress will get its new president in January 2021. Working committee elections will be held by mid-January. However, there is suspense over whether Rahul Gandhi will contest the election for the post of president again. Rahul Gandhi has spoken many times about not becoming president.

Read full news- https://bit.ly/347eYMM

India has made another successful test of indigenously developed nuclear capable Prithvi-2 ballistic missile off the Odisha coast. A DRDO official said the missile was fired from a mobile launcher that could hit a distance of 350 km. This missile has already been inducted into the Army’s weapons stock in 2003.

Read full news- https://bit.ly/3lSHb02