BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The health authorities in Germany reported 8354 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 551 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to figures from the RKI on Saturday. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5.30 a.m.

On Saturday last week, the RKI had recorded 10,485 new infections and 689 new deaths within one day. The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. In the case of new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3,500 late reports.

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 60.1 nationwide on Saturday morning, according to the RKI. Four weeks ago, on January 16, the incidence had been 139. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. Most federal states continue to record falling seven-day incidences, according to the RKI.

The RKI has counted 2,328,447 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic (as of February 13, 00:00). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 2,112,000. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 64,742.

According to the RKI management report on Friday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.87 (previous day 0.85). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 87 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides./jwe/DP/mis