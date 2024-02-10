The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced that the total number of green buildings in the emirate reached 8,335 buildings according to green building standards related to residential buildings, in line with the state’s directions and an embodiment of the methodologies used in the Year of Sustainability, which continues its journey for the second year in a row, confirming its positive, tangible results.

The department indicated that the number includes buildings completed since the beginning of the implementation of the first phase of the green building decision issued from 2018 until the end of last year 2023, according to the report issued by the department.





In this regard, the Director of the Department’s Buildings Department, Engineer Khalifa Abdullah Al Falasi, confirmed that the Municipality Department achieved last year’s target related to green buildings, due to its tireless work to increase the efficiency of energy use, rationalize water consumption, and raise the level of vitality of buildings by applying green building standards and requirements for residential villas. The new ones in the emirate, which were approved and actually started to be implemented during the past years, to advance Ajman in all fields and make optimal use of available resources, in line with the strategic goal of sustainable development of the building and construction sector.





Al Falasi said that sustainability has become a way of working and living in all fields, and we are working hard to continue achieving the desired goals in line with our country’s vision and clear strategy in the current year 2024, which emphasizes the importance of qualitative projects, including green construction, which has achieved positive results during the past period.





Al Falasi added: “We set out to build a happy society that contributes to building a green economy. Accordingly, we aimed to provide advanced and sustainable infrastructure in a way that ensures that residents and visitors reduce carbon emissions in the emirate’s atmosphere and develop it into a healthy and attractive city. He continued that the department has achieved growth in the field of green construction.”





Al Falasi continued that the department witnessed a response from building owners and investors, who responded to the requirements that worked to raise the efficiency of buildings in dealing with energy, water, materials and waste, while reducing the risks of construction on human health and the environment.





Al Falasi stated that the department will work to implement all the recommendations of the COP 28 Conference of the Parties, including the methodologies used in the field of building and construction, to create a sustainable environment and a modern structure that establishes solid pillars for building the future of Ajman.