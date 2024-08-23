Ciudad Juarez.- During the month of July, the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) seized 1,837.19 pounds (833.33 kilos) of various drugs in the El Paso sector and through the local office of the agency in that city.

This figure is the second highest in the past year, and represents a 635.07 percent increase compared to the previous month, when 249.93 pounds (113.36 kilos) were seized.

On the other hand, it is almost double compared to the figure for the same month of the previous year, which was 993.57 pounds (450.67 kilos).

The highest figure was recorded a month earlier, in May 2024, with 1,954.34 pounds (886.47 kilos) insured in 121 different events, while in July it was 138 (62.59 kilos), and in June 103 (46.72 kilos).

In total, between October 2023 and July 2024 (so far in fiscal year 2024), 11,316.13 pounds (5,132.91 kilos) of drugs have been seized, including cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), ecstasy (a stimulant and psychedelic also known as Molly or MDMA), and ketamine (an anesthetic with hallucinogenic properties).

The largest seizure of fiscal year 2024 was made in July alone, at 43.89 pounds (19.90 kilos), although significant numbers were also seen in marijuana (811.20 pounds, 367.90 kilos), methamphetamines (604.75 pounds, 274.30 kilos), cocaine (257.63 pounds, 116.85 kilos), “other drugs” (including some such as amphetamines, ephedrine, hashish, opium, oxycodone, and chemical precursors, of which 75.38 pounds, or 34.19 kilos, were seized), fentanyl (44.24 pounds, 20.06 kilos), and 0.09 pounds of LSD (0.04 kilos).

In fact, the fiscal year had begun with notable seizures of methamphetamine reaching 1,055 pounds (478.54 kilos) in December 2024, but decreased to the point that in June only one pound (0.45 kilos) was reported seized.

Likewise, 395.98 pounds (179.61 kilos) of fentanyl have been seized by U.S. authorities in El Paso of the 2,732 (1,239.21 kilos) that were reported throughout the southern border of that country, amid a crisis of fentanyl addiction and production of the drug in other countries such as Mexico, mainly by groups such as the Sinaloa Cartel, as the U.S. government has indicated on various occasions.