In Russia, over the past day, 8328 new cases of coronavirus were detected, the total number of infections in 85 regions amounted to 4,597,868. Telegram-channel.

8328 cases of COVID-19 revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were detected in Moscow (1747), St. Petersburg (702) and the Moscow region (533). Least of all – in the Altai Republic (2), Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Tyva (1 each).

Over the past day, 8902 people have recovered, the total figure since the beginning of the pandemic was 4 220 035.

The daily death rate was 389, the total – 101 106.