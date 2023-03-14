The Chair of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence, Dr. Maryam Hareb Al-Suwaidi, 221 participants won the various categories of the first edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence, including 50 participants in the main competitions within the categories of “farmers, breeders and commercial farms”, and 171 winners in the category of competitions accompanying the award, pointing out that the value of the prizes won by the winners Estimated at 6.7 million dirhams.

Al Suwaidi confirmed, during a press conference held by the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, yesterday, to announce the winners of the award, that the first session recorded 832 participation in the various categories of official and accompanying competitions, including 732 participation from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, noting that the total number of participants is at the level of the three main categories. For the award, 348 participants from different emirates of the country.

Al-Suwaidi explained that at the level of the main categories of the award, the total number of participants reached 348 participants from various emirates of the country, according to the three main categories of the award, of whom 227 participants competed in the categories related to the vegetable part, compared to 121 participants who competed in the categories related to the animal part, while the total number of Participants in the events and competitions associated with the award, within the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, 484 participants from various emirates of the country and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

She indicated that the value of the prizes allocated to the winners of the first round of the award and the accompanying events amounted to about 6.7 million dirhams, while the total number of winners in the main prize reached 50 after it was withheld from six participants who were unable to obtain the minimum score for the category in which they participated, while The number of winners in the competitions accompanying the award reached 171, pointing out that participation in the award, in both its plant and animal parts, was limited this year to farms operating in the country, while breeders from siblings in the GCC countries were allowed to participate in the breeds competition, which took place within The accompanying competitions, and the number of participants in them reached 14.

The Executive Director of the Animal Wealth Sector of the Authority, Rashid Mohammed Balrasas Al Mansouri, confirmed that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence witnessed a competition between about 121 participants in four categories for the “distinguished breeder”, which is the award for the best productive farms, and the best small producers (the category of broiler breeding). ), the best beekeeper and honey production, and the best aquaculture farm, in addition to the innovation category in the animal field.

He pointed out that the competitions that were held within the activities of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba also witnessed 484 participation in the competitions for the best breeds, the milk competition, and the weights competition, in addition to a weekly auction of livestock, expressing the Authority’s great happiness with this distinguished participation.

227 competitors for the “Best Farm”

The Executive Director of the Agricultural Affairs Sector of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Mubarak Ali Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, stated that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence attracted 348 participants from farmers, livestock breeders, and commercial farms in various emirates of the country, of whom 227 participants competed for the special categories. Through the vegetative division to choose the best farm in the field of open cultivation, the best farm for greenhouse cultivation, the best farm in fruit production, and the best organic farm.

Al-Mansoori explained that the competitions included the categories of the best botanical commercial farm, and the best farm in terms of botanical agricultural innovation.