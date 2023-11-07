Supply has already been reestablished for 98% of the 4.2 million consumers impacted by the blackout, according to Aneel

A Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) reported that until the early afternoon of this Tuesday (7.Nov.2023) around 83,000 consumer units were still without electricity supply in São Paulo. The blackout continues in regions of the capital and the interior of São Paulo after 4 days of the storm registered in the State on Friday (3.Nov).

According to the agency’s general director, Sandoval Feitosa, approximately 98% of impacted consumers have already had their energy supply reestablished. In total, the blackout affected 4.2 million consumer units in 23 municipalities and 7 concession areas in São Paulo.

Feitosa classified the storm as a very serious event and a great challenge for the full resumption of services. He stated that the storm had winds exceeding 100 km/h, and power distribution networks are planned to withstand gusts of up to 80 km/h.

“Initially, the supply of energy to essential services, such as health, public safety, water treatment plants and schools, was prioritized, as was the day before the Enem was held. [Exame Nacional do Ensino Médio]. Of the 300 schools where the Enem tests would be administered in São Paulo, 85 were without power, but the service was reestablished in time,” he said.

By 12pm on Sunday (Nov 5), 85% of the impacted units already had power. The focus now, according to Aneel’s general director, is resuming supply to consumers who remain without energy. The agency has maintained contact with the concessionaires involved and with the Government of São Paulo and the city hall of the capital of São Paulo.

On another front, inspection and investigation processes will be opened for each distributor involved to determine responsibility and possible failures in the process of resuming supply.

“Technicians are taking inspection measures, requesting the opening of an inspection process by the company to determine responsibility and apply applicable sanctions, in a rigorous investigation of all responsibilities for the event. We know that the origin was a serious climatic event, but the citizen must have the service restored as soon as possible. And any failures must be rigorously investigated by the regulatory body”said Feitosa.