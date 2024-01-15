The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources reported that it received, during the past year, 8,300 legal consultations from ministries, federal agencies and their employees, local and private entities, and the public, regarding human resources policies, legislation, and systems applied at the federal government level.

Director of the Policy and Legal Affairs Department at the Authority, Amna Al Mandoos, said that legal consultations were received through various official channels, including digital ones, such as the customer happiness system, the Authority’s smart application, the virtual assistant for its customers (Hamad), and the unified call center.

She pointed out that 87% of the legal consultations received by the Authority were through the customer happiness system, available on its website, compared to 12% through its smart application, while the majority of inquiries were about leaves, bonuses and allowances, employment contracts, and electronic human resources systems, which fall under the umbrella of Human resources information management system in the federal government (Bayanati).

The Authority confirmed that the team studies on a daily basis the inquiries received regarding the laws, legislation and policies of human resources in the federal government, in addition to the ministerial decisions, rules and regulations issued in this regard, with the aim of unifying legal opinions to facilitate work procedures in the future.