Personalities confide directly to Laurent Delahousse in “8:30 p.m. on Sunday“(Twitter, # 20h30LD) after the 20 hours newspaper on France 2: interview, meeting (s) and also a live musical on the set … This Sunday, September 27, 2020, the actors Vincent lindon and Francois Damiens.

The guests of this new issue of season 4 of the magazine are showing, as of Wednesday, September 30, 2020, of the film My cousin, directed by Jan Kounen, alongside Pascale Arbillot, Alix Poisson, Lumina Wang… They come together for a duet in the vein of those of cult French comedies. > Pierre is the accomplished CEO of a large family group. On the verge of signing the deal of the century, he must settle one last formality: the signature of his cousin Adrien, a sweet idealistic dreamer chaining blunders and clumsiness, who owns 50% of his company …

And also, the “Self-portrait” of a young man of 91 years and the support in Lebanon

Meeting with Hugues Aufray, singer-songwriter, painter, sculptor and legendary French adapter of Bob Dylan songs in the mid-1960s. At 91, he released his new album Self-portrait which already ranks at the top of sales.

The Live of “8:30 p.m. on Sunday” : lFrench-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf speaks in preview of the special United for Lebanon evening, Thursday October 1 on France 2, after the explosions which hit its capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. A live musical creation is given with the Lebanese singer by her side Hiba Tawaji and the musician Matthew Chedid.

