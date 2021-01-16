The magazine “8:30 p.m. on Saturday“(Twitter), presented live by Laurent Delahousse just after the 20 hours news on France 2, tells a unique moment in the life of a personality, behind the scenes of an event or a place belonging to the collective history. Reports that reveal “the little story in the big one”, to leaf through like a family album. This new issue of season 3 of “8:30 p.m. on Saturday” this Saturday explores the explosive mix between politics and rock’n’roll …

The day when> Telephone advance masked at the Huma Festival

In 1979, a rock group dusted off Giscardian society. They are young, and these three boys and a girl do not want to be taken back politically. When Telephone is invited to play at the Fête de l’Humanité, its four members arrive wearing masks of politicians of all stripes… “8:30 pm on Saturdays” tells the tease of the Telephone group to politics.

And also, rock in Cuba, photos for history …

News> The Rolling Stones concert of the century

In 2016, the Rolling Stones took advantage of the thaw in relations between Cuba and its American neighbor to organize a giant rock concert, in front of a million people in Havana. Unheard of in a country where listening to rock has been banned for almost fifty years.

Bonus> The Capitol photographer

The intrusion of supporters of Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, in the United States Capitol in Washington, created a major political crisis in the country. This time, these are photos that will go down in history. In particular those of Saul Loeb, photographer at AFP, who tells at “8:30 p.m. on Saturday” this unprecedented day.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.

data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAAAAACH5BAEKAAEALAAAAAABAAEAAAICTAEAOw ==

The highlights of the show