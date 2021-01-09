The magazine “8:30 p.m. on Saturday“(Twitter), presented live by Laurent Delahousse just after the 20 hours news on France 2, tells a unique moment in the life of a personality, behind the scenes of an event or a place belonging to the collective history. Reports that reveal “the little story in the big one”, to leaf through like a family album. This new issue of season 3 of “8:30 pm on Saturdays” plunges back into the universe of the 1980s with the appearance of the VHS tape …

The day> VHS revolutionizes our lives

The little black box appeared forty-five years ago and it’s a revolution. Putting his K7 into a VCR, recording a program, rewinding … It’s an earthquake in the entertainment industry because the viewer can now choose what to watch, when he wants. The VHS tape, an object that has become a cult, has been a tremendous breath of freedom, including political one. “8:30 p.m. on Saturday” tells how she changed society …

And also, a slow, a marathon …

News> Is the slow dead?

VHS is the memory of movies watched and rewound a thousand times, like Dirty Dancing or The party… with their soundtrack! The 1980s were the reign of slow on the dance floor. Forty years later, this dance for two has fallen into disuse and the health crisis is not helping.

Bonus> The dance marathon

If concerts and parties are so lacking, who would be able to dance for forty-eight hours non-stop? In 1984, a dance competition held in Blois (Loir-et Cher) set this somewhat crazy goal at 68 dancers.

The highlights of the show