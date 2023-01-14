Mexico.- Age is in the mind, say some people as a reference to the fact that good humor does not go away with age. Proof of this is a 83-year-old granny who did a prank on her 105-year-old mother like in her youth.

This is how the document remained thanks to a video uploaded to the TikTok account ‘@abuelita_moroleon’, where Mrs. Amelia is seen pranking her mother to get a smile to the people who were watching them.

The viral recording on the Chinese social network showed the elderly woman walking as fast as she can with a bottle of beer in handhiding from her mother, who walks down the hall of her house supported by a walker.

“While the 105-year-old granny was distracted, her 83-year-old daughter Amelia did her thing,” you can read in the text that accompanied the video.

While the joker woman walked with the containera male voice behind the camera asked: “where are you going Amelia? There was an answer to this one, however, it is your task to listen to it later in the clip.

The matriarch of the family left the picture without noticing that they were recording her and without knowing the mischief that her daughter did, who probably does not drink alcoholic beverages frequently to take care of her health.

