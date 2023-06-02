Al Pacino, 83, demanded a paternity test from his 29-year-old pregnant lover

83-year-old American actor Al Pacino demanded that his 29-year-old lover, producer Nur Alfalla, take a paternity test. Suitable material publishes PageSix.

According to insiders, the artist has serious health problems. He is convinced that he has been barren for a long time, so the girl is unlikely to bear his child.

Sources say the news of Alfalla’s pregnancy made the actor wary.

Earlier it was reported that Al Pacino will become a father for the fourth time. His partner Noor Alfalla is eight months pregnant, and the sex of the couple’s unborn child has not been revealed.

The relationship between Pacino and Alfalla became known in April last year. The Godfather trilogy star and his girlfriend were spotted having dinner at a California restaurant.