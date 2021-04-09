Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, represented by the Public Health Department, issued 83 violations for cafes that provide hookah service and did not adhere to the precautionary measures and preventive measures to limit the outbreak of the new Corona virus (Covid-19).

The Public Health Administration was able to monitor these violations by implementing 3 inspection campaigns on those cafes during the past two months, and during the campaigns, 4 facilities were closed for the purposes of sterilization and disinfection and other measures followed in this aspect.

Shaima Al-Tunaiji, Director of the Public Health Department of Al-Ittihad, said: “The shisha service cafes in the emirate are being focused on to determine the extent of their commitment to all preventive measures and precautionary measures, through a set of decisions that are applied and that were circulated in the past and include spacing Physical and non-use of multi-use hoses, etc. ».

She mentioned that the inspectors of the administration were able, during the past two months, to carry out 3 field campaigns on those cafes by visiting 164 cafes, during which it was revealed that some people did not adhere to laws related to public health and others related to limiting the spread of the “Covid-19” virus. Releasing 83 violations related to the precautionary measures.

She indicated that those campaigns witnessed the closure of 4 facilities, in order to carry out the sterilization and disinfection operations required to curb the emerging virus, noting that the percentage of cafes’ commitment to precautionary measures amounted to about 56%, and supervision will be intensified to work on its call to follow all measures and procedures and contribute to raising the percentage of commitment to provide The best services in a healthy and safe environment.

Shaima Al-Tunaiji stressed the importance of all facilities cooperating with the department in order to limit the spread of the virus and maintain the health and safety of users and workers, and to continue providing services away from issuing warnings and issuing violations that may sometimes reach the point of closure.