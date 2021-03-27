Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Manal Tarim, Executive Director of the Primary Health Care Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, announced that the number of beneficiaries of telemedicine consultations through “a doctor service for every citizen” during the period from January 2020 to January of this year reached nearly 83 thousand beneficiaries. She indicated to “Al-Ittihad” that, among the medical consultations provided, 7251 consultations were provided for “Covid-19” patients, while the number of other consultations related to the pandemic reached 13,437 consultations.

She said: “A doctor service for every citizen was launched in mid-December 2019, in fulfillment of the proactive vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which came within the provisions of (the fifty document).”

She stated that the “commission” made many improvements to the service of a doctor for every citizen to face the challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic, increase the service capacity and raise the number of consultations, explaining that the most important improvements included: reducing the consultation time from 30 minutes to 20 minutes, and increasing the number of devices. Visual Counseling 6 to 16.

Manal Tarim

She explained that the number of doctors has increased from 10 to 52 doctors, (all of whom received immediate and effective training), of whom 32 are now working with high efficiency, pointing out that the service of “Doctor for Every Citizen” is not limited to the local level, as this service is provided to citizens. And they are outside the state.

Besides, doctors were trained in sign language to provide service to people of determination, and they were also trained on how to best deal with cases of “Covid-19”.

She pointed out that the improvements also included the automation of the “Covid-19” consultation, with a system that reduces the time of service provision to the category of injured or contacts, standardization of counseling within international standards, and the expansion of the provision of various medical services, as the smart diabetes clinic and the smoking cessation clinic were opened. And the Lifestyle Clinic, revealing that preparations are being made to provide smart elderly clinics services soon.

Taryam emphasized that the improvements had resulted in their results, and enabled the “authority” to strengthen national efforts in combating “Covid-19”. Clinical symptoms to the evaluation centers closest to them. The results also included providing moral support to those dealing with self-isolation or home quarantine and relieving their anxiety, in addition to helping to schedule repeat testing for the “Covid-19” virus for eligible cases, and cooperating with the Public Health Department by training doctors to raise the level of community awareness, and notifying them of positive cases without Registered with them.

Symptomatic treatment

Taryam reported that the improvements increased the capabilities of Dubai Health in terms of expanding the range of telemedicine services, as video communication through videoconferencing helped treat the various symptoms that Covid-19 patients suffer, ranging from simple to moderate, and directing more cases. Acute and emergency cases to take counseling and treatment in assessment or emergency centers based on the evaluation of the case.

She said: In addition to that, and in light of the physical distancing measures, the “commission” provided services for premarital examinations through a “doctor for every citizen”, as it provided consultations and medical approvals for the marriage contract, from a distance.

Tarim stated that the “authority” was able, through “a doctor for every citizen”, to review and discuss the results of examinations and analyzes, re-dispense prescriptions for chronic diseases, reduce unnecessary physical visits to health centers and hospitals, and reduce and protect customers from the risk of transmitting the infection of “Covid -” 19 ».

She indicated to respond to the inquiries of patients and dealers in home quarantine and self-isolation, relieve their anxiety, and provide a reliable source of medical advice related to the epidemic for all members of society.