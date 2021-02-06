The number of beneficiaries of telemedicine consultations through the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service during the period from January 2020 to January of this year 2021 reached “83”, and among the consultations were 7251 for “Covid-19” patients, and 13,437 Another pandemic related consultation.

This came in the official report issued by the Dubai Health Authority, yesterday, on the “Doctor Service for Every Citizen”, which was launched in mid-December 2019, in fulfillment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Pre-emptive action, which came within the provisions of the “fifty document”.

The Executive Director of the Primary Health Care Sector at the authority, Dr. Manal Tarim, said that the authority has made many improvements to the service of a doctor for every citizen, to meet the challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic, increase the service capacity, and increase the number of consultations, explaining that the most important improvements included reducing the time Consultation from 30 to 20 minutes, increasing the number of visual counseling devices from six to 16, and increasing the number of doctors from 10 to 52 doctors, all of whom received immediate and effective training, among whom 32 doctors are now working with high efficiency, pointing out that the service of «Doctor for Every Citizen» It is not limited to the local level, as this service is provided to citizens while they are outside the country. She explained that doctors have been trained in sign language to provide service to people of determination, and they are also trained to best deal with cases of “Covid-19”, noting that the improvements also included the automation of “Covid-19” consultation with a system that reduces the time of service provision to the injured or contact group, and standardization Consulting within international standards, and expanding the provision of various medical services, as the smart diabetes clinic, the smoking cessation clinic, and the lifestyle clinic were opened, while preparations are being made to provide the services of smart senior citizen clinics soon.

• Improvements in the service of a doctor for every citizen, to meet the challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

