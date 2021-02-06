Dubai (Union)

An official report of the Dubai Health Authority showed that the number of beneficiaries of telemedicine consultations via (a doctor for every citizen) during the period from January 2020 to January of this year reached nearly 83,000 beneficiaries, and among the medical consultations provided were 7251 consultations for patients. Covid-19, while the number of other consultations related to the pandemic reached 13,437.

Dr. Manal Taryam, Executive Director of the Primary Health Care Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, said: The authority has made many improvements to the service of a doctor for every citizen to meet the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, increase the service capacity and increase the number of consultations, explaining that the most important improvements included: Reducing consultation time From 30 minutes to 20 minutes, increasing the number of visual counseling devices from 6 to 16, and increasing the number of doctors from 10 to 52 doctors, (all of whom received immediate and effective training), of whom 32 are now working with high efficiency.