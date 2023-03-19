The Minister of State and President of Zayed University, Noura Al Kaabi, stated that the satisfaction rate of students and faculty members at Zayed University, who use distance learning systems, amounted to 83%, compared to less than 50% in the world, stressing that education results improved by 28%, especially With the presence of advanced and equipped platforms to ensure the effective distance education process at the university, which contributed to the diversity of students’ skills and access to exceptional opportunities for education.

She said, “Zayed University was able to provide academic guidance during the pandemic period to tens of thousands of students outside the classroom in a matter of days.”

This came during the “Remote” forum, which was organized by the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE government, at the Museum of the Future, and concluded its activities the day before yesterday.

Al-Kaabi drew attention to the interdisciplinary studies programs at Zayed University, which is the first of its kind in the region, and aims to provide students with multiple skills that help them succeed in a variety of jobs, adding: “We have developed academic programs to obtain academic degrees based on continuous learning skills.” Such as communication, critical thinking, comparative analysis, and emotional intelligence, and with the aim of providing an educational experience that keeps pace with the fast-paced world around us, where students will be able, through the skills they will learn from these programs, to adapt and develop confidently in any professional environment after graduation, and succeed in a variety of jobs. work environments, and across all disciplines.

And she continued: «We want our graduates to be thinkers, actors and leaders of the future, who, thanks to the skills they possess, are able to work anywhere around the world and adapt to the accelerating world around them, and they will also be socially responsible, and able to participate positively in the advancement of their country and the society around them».

Al-Kaabi indicated that the university recently launched the “Partners’ Challenge” initiative, with the aim of enhancing students’ experiential learning experiences and providing them with the skills they need for the labor market. It asks students questions about how to solve a specific challenge or achieve a goal, including how to design an environmentally sustainable home, how to use artificial intelligence in diagnosing learning difficulties, and how banks benefit from technological innovations.

She stated that most of the work within the challenge is carried out remotely through personal meetings with the mentor, provided that at the end of the semester, the students present their project and the solutions they propose to solve the challenge, noting that the “Partners Challenge” is one of the most important elements of the success of our academic programs at Zayed University. Especially since it succeeded in attracting about 120 companies, including huge international companies and small and medium companies, and it received a very positive response from students, and through the participation of more than 1,000 students working through 233 teams of mentors from these companies.

