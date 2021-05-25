The 83% of single-parent families in the Region of Murcia ensures that your employment situation has worsened due to Covid-19. This was stated by the coordinator of the Adecco Foundation for Levante, Mercedes Alcover, during her appearance before the Health and Social Policy Commission of the Regional Assembly.

Alcover reported that they surveyed single-parent families to find out their difficulties at work and “most of the women tell us that their situation has worsened with the pandemic.” According to the data collected, at the national level the situation worsened by 80%, while in the Region, by 83%.

He also presented the project that his Foundation is carrying out in order to eliminate the existing barriers between single-parent families. He said, “A tool to achieve social inclusion is employment”. For this they are developing a project known as ‘Emergency for employment’ that the Foundation also carries out with the study carried out on single-parent families and how their employment affected them.

In turn, the report reflects that during the last year women’s unemployment «has soared by 7% as a consequence of the pandemic, and women are reflected in sectors such as services «. In his opinion, the conciliation measures were “insufficient in 2019”. As it showed, 63% of women had support networks and groups for this work-family conciliation, but 33% were deprived of them during the state of alarm.

For this reason, the Adecco Foundation considers that “today more than ever flexibility and conciliation formulas are needed for training in digital skills, as well as niche emerging job markets”. He considers that the answer that must be given has to be institutional in order to achieve the equality of “single-parent women with the rest of family equities.”

On the other hand, the president of Redmadre Murcia, Carmen García, also appeared in the Commission. She highlighted the need for “psychological support” for these families. At the foundation they realized that “these women need very great emotional support, for that we also give them psychological treatment.”

During his speech, he pointed out that Redmadre accompanies and monitors “these women as far as they want but there are many who escape us as well.” In addition, he called for a more comprehensive law to be drafted to support single-parent families. The foundation observes an inequality of these families when it comes to being able to get a job or access to decent housing.