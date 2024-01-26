Home page politics

From: Christoph Elzer

Press Split

Donald Trump must pay $83 million in damages to a woman he sexually abused in the 1990s because he repeatedly slandered her. That could ruin the ex-US president.

New York – The former US President Donald Trump has been sentenced in a second defamation trial in New York to a further compensation payment of 83.3 million dollars (around 77 million euros). This was decided by a jury on Friday, as the US media unanimously reported. The US author E. Jean Carroll sued again.

Trump must pay compensation: $83.3 million

It was the second civil lawsuit brought by 80-year-old US author E. Jean Carroll against Trump. The sum is many times higher than the more than ten million dollars demanded by Carroll.



At the end of the first trial in May, a New York jury found it proven that Trump had attacked Carroll in a luxury New York department store in 1996, sexually abused him and later slandered him. The jury then awarded the writer compensation of five million dollars (around 4.65 million euros).

Before the start of the second trial, Judge Lewis Kaplan had ruled that Trump's later comments were defamatory. The jury now only had to decide on the amount of compensation that Trump had to pay.

How 83 million can bring down billionaire Trump

Forbes magazine estimates Trump's fortune at $2.6 billion – and yet the compensation amounting to “only” $83 million could ruin him. That's because the vast majority of Trump's wealth consists of real estate. TThe former president apparently only has a very limited amount of actual liquid assets. The situation is made worse for Trump by two other legal factors.

First of all, there is the New York public prosecutor's office, which considers Trump's real estate to be significantly overvalued. Among other things, Trump is said to have gotten better loan conditions from banks. The New York Attorney General Letitia James has therefore charged Trump with fraud in another case. As part of this ongoing case, all properties in question in New York have been frozen by prosecutors. So Trump couldn't sell them to get the 83 million that he now has to pay E. Jean Carroll.

Our justice system is out of control and is being used as a political weapon. […] THIS IS NOT AMERICA!

Trump wants to appeal this defamation verdict, as he announced on his own social network Truth Social immediately after the verdict was announced: “Absolutely ridiculous! I vehemently disagree with both rulings and will object to this entire witch hunt waged by Biden against me and the Republican Party.” But that could be extremely difficult for Trump, because in New York state the required amount of damages must be deposited in an escrow account in order to file an appeal. So Trump can only appeal if he has the 83 million in liquid assets – and that is known to be a problem for him.

The verdict in the libel trial against Jean Carroll could therefore have much more far-reaching consequences for Trump than might seem at first glance.

Trump wants to run in presidential elections

The 77-year-old Trump is considered a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in November most promising Republican candidate. However, he currently has to deal with the courts in numerous different cases. Trump often uses the court dates as a kind of campaign event. (chel/dpa/AFP)