The balance released this Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022) by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) shows that more than 178 million people (83% of the Brazilian population) have already responded to the 2022 Population Census. The forecast is that data collection will end in January 2023.

According to the IBGE, in 4,163 of the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities, more than 99% of people have already responded to the survey. In 1,072 cities, 90% to 98% of inhabitants participated in data collection. In 226 municipalities, 80% to 89% of people responded. In 101 cities, the percentage of answers is from 50% to 79% of the population and, in 9 municipalities, the percentage was up to 49% of the residents.

The director of research at IBGE, Cimar Azeredoinformed that the states of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, Distrito Federal, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Amapá, Rondônia and Acre still have an important percentage of people to be registered.

“The Northeast is practically closed, Santa Catarina is above 90%. Amazonas and Tocantins are well advanced in collection. This Census has everything to be the most accurate we’ve done to date, with incredible technological tools”, said Azeredo. For him, the most serious problem of this edition was the lack of census takers.

With information from Brazil Agency.