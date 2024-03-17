The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi revealed an improvement in the condition of general fish stocks, according to the sustainable exploitation index in the emirate, as it rose from 8.9% in 2018 to 83.1% last year, exceeding the target of 75%.

The authority explained that the average relative size of adult fish increased from 7.6% in 2018 to 42.2% in 2023, exceeding the 2023 target of about 40%.

She stated that the results of collecting and monitoring fish wealth data during the past year to determine the fish stocks in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi showed that the total volume of catch in commercial fisheries reached 1,135 tons, while the number of samples collected from 15 types of fish reached 49 thousand and 502 samples, while 360 analyzes were conducted on age, nature of growth and reproduction, on samples of the most important fish species, especially the hairy.

The Authority indicated that, within the framework of fisheries research, the implementation of the first project of its kind in the world to track kingfish to study them via satellite was initiated, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University, where eight tracking devices out of a total of 18 devices were installed, and the results showed that 350 kilometers in nine days (preliminary result from one fish within the sample), at a rate of 40 kilometers per day, with an average speed of 1.8 kilometers per hour.

The Authority stated that it had begun, in cooperation with Bayanat, the “Artificial Intelligence to Identify Fish” project, where the system uses advanced technology to collect and analyze fish data, in a smart way, and identify them using artificial intelligence, noting that the project took ten months, as the results showed an improvement in the method of collecting fish. The Authority’s fish wealth data, providing tools to identify and measure fish species instantly, in addition to improving the decision-making and evaluation process.

The Authority indicated that, in 2023, it launched a project to identify suitable areas for offshore marine life farming initiatives in the Al Sila area in Al Dhafra, where 11 sites were identified as suitable sites for developing marine cage farming, in addition to one site that was chosen as the most suitable, which was completed. It was studied using the advanced integrated hydrodynamic modeling tool. It was equipped with 24 floating cages, and the annual production reached 720 tons, while the recovery period is seven and a half years.

Since 2001, the Authority has been monitoring the state of fish stocks according to two basic indicators of sustainability, the first of which is the “Sustainable Species Index” (SBR), which determines the size of the adult fish stock for the main benthic species when compared to the size of the biomass of unexploited fish, while the second indicator is the “SBR Index.” Sustainable fishing” which describes the proportion of species out of the total fishing harvest that are sustainably exploited.

The increase in the index indicates that the management actions implemented on fisheries are on the right track for recovery of fish stocks by 2030.

The authority’s data revealed that the target of the “percentage of average mature stock size” indicator was achieved by reaching the sustainability threshold, which determines the proportion of the stock size of 30 major commercial species, compared to the size of their untapped stock.

Some major fish species have witnessed an improvement in terms of landing quantities and the expansion of their spread, due to strengthening protection operations and activating regulatory procedures carried out by the Authority, which has contributed to reducing pressure on fisheries, to contribute to their recovery, while the advanced results obtained in Performance indicators for fisheries, the importance of the Authority continuing to implement the decision to ban fishing using “gargair” and “ghazal” in Abu Dhabi waters.

Rare species

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the year 2023 witnessed an increase in the presence of many rare and noteworthy species, thanks to the continuous improvement of the condition of fish stocks in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, noting the observation of the presence of the large-scale triggerfish and the oceanic spotted triggerfish for the first time in the Arabian Gulf. In addition to noticing the presence of spotted catfish in Abu Dhabi waters for the first time.

The authority noted an increase in the rate of observing the presence of rare commercial fish species, including the gazelle fish and the subaiti fish, in addition to recording a significant increase in the arrival of Umm Dharais fish, as it rose from 100 kilograms in 2020 to more than four tons in 2023.