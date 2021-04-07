The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia over the past day has increased by 8294. The total number of infected in 85 regions has reached 4,606,162. On Wednesday, April 7, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection reported in its Telegram-channel.

8328 cases of COVID-19 revealed in Russia per day

Most cases were recorded in Moscow – 1585 new cases of COVID-19 are known there. St. Petersburg (705) and Moscow Region (570) are also leaders in the daily increase in morbidity. The lowest growth rates were recorded in the Republic of Tyva (one case) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (two cases).

Over the past 24 hours, 374 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. According to the operational headquarters, in total, during the pandemic, 101,480 people died with a confirmed diagnosis.

It is also known that the number of discharged patients increased by 9445 per day. For the entire time, 4,229,480 people have recovered.