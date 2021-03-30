The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 8277, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, March 30.

8277 new cases of coronavirus revealed in Russia per day as of March 30

There are infected in 84 regions of the country. Most cases – 1291 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (719 cases) and the Moscow Region (556 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Republic of Tuva (one case) and in the Magadan region (two cases).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 409 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 98,442 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased per day at 9588. In total, 4,155,996 patients recovered.