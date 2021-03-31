The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 8275. The total number of infected reached 4,545,095, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Wednesday, March 31st.

Most cases – 1286 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (715 cases) and the Moscow Region (584 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Republic of Tyva and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (one case each).

In addition, 408 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia over the past 24 hours. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 98,850 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased per day by 10 176. In total, 4 166 172 patients recovered.