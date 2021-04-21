In Russia, over the past day, 8271 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,727,125. Telegram-channel.

8271 new cases of COVID-19 revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were detected in Moscow (1988), St. Petersburg (693) and the Moscow region (586). Least of all – in the Republic of Altai (4), Tuva (3) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (1).

During the day, 399 deaths were detected, the total death rate was 106 706.

The daily number of recoveries was 9644, total – 4 352 873.