Israeli police have identified 826 civilians killed following the October 7 attack by the Palestinian Hamas movement. The portal reported this on October 31 Ynet.

“As part of the joint work of the Israeli police, the IDF, the Ministry of Health, the Institute of Forensic Medicine and volunteer organizations at … the Shura station, efforts were made to determine the identities of the victims of massacres since the outbreak of hostilities,” the report said.

826 people have been identified, representing more than 85% of Israeli civilians killed by Hamas militants. The identification process continues.

732 bodies were handed over to relatives for burial.

Earlier on Tuesday, the head of the Israeli National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, said that he does not see in the foreseeable future the possibility of concluding a deal mediated by Qatar for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Hamas movement. He added that Qatar has repeatedly proven its willingness to “be an instrument of communication” with Hamas and help in the release of hostages, but Palestinian militants are still “cynically using this country.”

A day earlier, Axios, citing sources, reported the visit of the head of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, David Barnea, to Qatar. As specified, the topic of their conversation was the issue of releasing hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The total number of hostages of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip has increased to 239 people, including many foreign citizens.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the death toll as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8.3 thousand people. Over 21 thousand people were injured. On the Israeli side, 5.4 thousand people were injured and more than 1.4 thousand were killed.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.