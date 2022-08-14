The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 217,065 new examinations were conducted in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations, at the state level, contributed to the detection of 822 new infections with the Corona virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care.

This brings the total number of registered cases to one million and 4751 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection also announced that no new deaths from the disease had been recorded.

Thus, the number of deaths in the country remains at 2,339.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 794 new cases of people infected with the virus, and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 983,454.

