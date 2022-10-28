Shoigu reported to Putin on sending 82,000 Russian mobilized to the NVO zone

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, named the number of mobilized citizens who have already been sent to the zone of the special military operation (SVO). The meeting is broadcast TelegramKremlin canal.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, 82,000 recruits have been sent to the NVO zone. They went through military exercises, the minister noted. “Large-scale work has been launched in all regions of our country,” Shoigu concluded.

He also disclosed exact data on the drafted men. According to him, more than 1,300 representatives of executive authorities and more than 27,000 businessmen were sent to the troops. The average age of the military is 35 years.

On October 28, Shoigu reported to Putin on the completion of the mobilization. According to him, the goal of partial mobilization – to recruit 300,000 troops – has been achieved.