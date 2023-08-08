Genoa – An 82-year-old man invested this morning is dying it crossed the road in Pian dei Rattiin the municipality of Cicagna.

A car, due to causes being investigated by the Carabinieri of Cicagna, has bumped into the pensioner, throwing him on the pavement resident in the area. The volunteers of the Cicagna Red Cross and the 118 health workers intervened on the spot, immediately the man’s conditions were very serious and for this reason his transfer to the intensive care unit of San Martino in Genoa was arranged.